Changes coming to local garbage and recycling collections

Big changes are coming to the Chippewa Valley in terms of garbage and recycling collection.

The Chippewa falls-based ProVyro Waste Services is being acquired by Boxx Sanitation of Eau Claire.

That's according to an announcement by Boxx today.

Boxx Sanitation will be retaining ProVyro employees, meaning current ProVyro customers will likely see many of the same drivers they have become accustomed to.

Customers should expect to receive a letter explaining the transition this week.

The merger takes effect on July 1.