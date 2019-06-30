Big crowds expected for July 4 train rides in Carson Park

Rain didn't stop local trains from operating Sunday.

train rides at Carson Park

Carson Park train rides happen each Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. through Labor Day.

The trains are operated by the Chippewa Valley Railroad Association.

You can also catch a train ride during the 4th of July festivities at Carson Park.

Conductor David Peterson expects a lot of people to celebrate 4th of July with the railroad.

"The 4th of July is usually our largest day in terms of passengers. We'll put our other locomotive out with this one. So well have two locomotives going along with our diesel train. We've been averaging between 500 and 600 people, the 4th of July can be over 1000, and it just depends on the weather," said conductor David Peterson.

Train rides run from from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on July 4th.

The cost is $2 for those ages two to 12 and $3 for those 12 years and older.

The Chippewa Valley Railroad Association is also in the process of expanding the tracks at Carson Park.