Big jump in COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin, percent-positive hits new low

The number of COVID-19 tests reported by the Department of Health Services in its latest daily update skyrocketed to its highest point ever. The agency recorded results of over 5,500 tests on Thursday, more than a 1,000 more than the high set the previous day.

Additionally, the percentage of tests that came back positive reached a new low as well. DHS’ figures show 314 confirmed cases, which is only 5.7 percent of the tests given. That is a full percentage point lower than the 6.9 percent reported on April 29.

The new cases did push the total cases to 9,215, of which 1,732 people have had to be hospitalized.

Rock County recorded 13 new cases, while for the second day in a row, Dane County reported two more. Those increases bring their countywide total to 447 and 324, respectively.

According to DHS, twelve new deaths were reported across the state, bringing the number killed by complications related to the coronavirus to 374.

County Breakdown

Number of cases and deaths per county in Southern Wisconsin, according to the DHS:

Adams : 4 / 1

Brown: 1,706 / 12

Columbia: 32 / 1

Crawford: 7 / 0

Dane: 447 / 22

Dodge: 46 / 1

Grant: 66 / 7

Green: 21 / 0

Green Lake: 5 / 0

Iowa: 10 / 0

Jefferson: 50 / 0

Juneau: 20 / 1

Lafayette: 9 / 0

Marquette: 3 / 1

Milwaukee: 3,573 / 212

Richland: 13 / 2

Rock: 324 / 12

Sauk: 69 / 3

Waukesha: 380 / 22