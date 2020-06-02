Bike shops see surge in sales during pandemic

This time of year, bike shops across the country typically see a spike in sales. However this season, the peak is already over and bikes are in short supply.

If you are looking to purchase a bike anytime soon, you are out of luck as bike shops across the country are sold out. Bike shops were able to remain open during COVID-19 and have seen huge profits during the pandemic.

Spring Street Sports in Chippewa Falls changed their hours and went to appointment only, but they still kept busy. Joe Wawrzaszek, the co-owner says they are nearly out of bikes and it could be months before they get more into the store. He added that their sales in 2020 are not like any previous years and they are way above a typical year in profits.

They have stopped renting out bikes to the community but have even sold some of their rental bikes due to the shortage.

In addition to sales, their service center has been extremely busy fixing bikes and preparing them for a busy riding season.

