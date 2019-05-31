Bill Cosby drops defamation claims against 7 accusers

Bill Cosby arrives for a pre-trial hearing at Montgomery County Courthouse, in Norristown, PA, Photo Date: 3/29/2018 / Photo: ZUMA Press / (MGN)
By  | 
Updated: Fri 3:22 PM, May 31, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Bill Cosby has dropped his countersuit against seven women who accused him of sexually assaulting them.

Court papers filed Friday show the four-year defamation case in Massachusetts is now over. Cosby's insurer had settled with the women last month for an undisclosed sum.

The 81-year-old comedian objected to the settlement and vowed to pursue his counterclaims. Spokesman Andrew Wyatt said Friday that Cosby dropped the case "to focus on other matters."

Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year sentence in Pennsylvania for drugging and molesting a different woman in 2004.

The women involved in the defamation case include Tamara Green, Barbara Bowman and Therese Serignese.

Lawyer Joe Cammarata says his clients believe they are "truth tellers." He had planned to take Cosby's deposition if he pursued his countersuit.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus