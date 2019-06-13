Bill targets water-contaminating chemicals

Earlier this year, Governor Tony Evers introduced a bill that would limit the use of chemicals called PFAS.

One piece of federal legislation would take the change nation-wide.

Michigan congressmen want to make it easier to find a chemical called PFAS in water.

Democrat Dan Kildee and Republican Jack Bergman would require the U.S. geological survey to check nationwide for PFAS in the water.

PFAS were used in firefighting foam on military bases and have found in runoff water in some areas.

Federal agencies say consuming PFAS can negatively affect a person's health.

"The important thing is that people understand the threat and know if they're being exposed to PFAS so first, they can take steps to protect themselves and their family,” said Kildee.

The bills other co-sponsor, Jack Bergman, said that this is another bipartisan step to address PFA contamination.

He says the move is crucial for coordinated clean-up efforts across all levels of government.

