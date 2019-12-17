Bill to raise tobacco age has unlikely allies: Altria, Juul

In this April 23, 2014 file photo, e-cigarettes appear on display at a vape store in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Updated: Tue 4:06 PM, Dec 17, 2019

(AP) – Congress is moving ahead with legislation that would raise the age to buy tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21.

The sales restriction has the support of two unlikely backers: Marlboro-cigarette maker Altria and e-cigarette maker Juul.

The proposal comes in response to a surge in underage vaping by U.S. teens.

Raising the purchase age is expected to curb young people’s access to e-cigarettes and regular cigarettes and eventually save lives by cutting the smoking rate.

Anti-tobacco advocates also say Altria and Juul are backing the measure to head off even more damaging restrictions on tobacco and vaping.

