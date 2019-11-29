Black Friday shopping in the Chippewa Valley

In 2018, consumers spent an average of about $300 on gifts and other holiday items over the five-day period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, according to the Better Business Bureau.

As millions of people start buying gifts for their loved ones this holiday, many turn on their computer for some online shopping, but others are still heading to the store this Black Friday. Several stores opened their doors on Thanksgiving for the first shoppers, but other stores, including Menards were not open until early Friday morning.

Hello Wisconsin was at Menards in Eau Claire to hear what deals shoppers were standing in line for this year.

