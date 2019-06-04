Black River Falls EMS officials now able to use IV's in the field

An area fire department is making a big step in improving health and safety for the community.

Monday, the Emergency Medical Services Division of the Black River Falls Fire Department used IV’s on patients in the field for the first time. This spring, the department obtained proper certification from the state to be able to add this resource to its services.

To address fire and EMS shortages, the 2017 Wisconsin Act 97 upgraded service levels for ambulances in rural areas.

This means fire and EMS officials serving rural areas could do more for their patients while on the way to the hospital.

Jody Stoker is the EMS Division Chief for the Black River Falls Fire Department. He says with serving many rural areas, transport times to the hospital can be high so this is an important step for the community and will advance prehospital care. "Some of our transport times are 30 plus minutes to the nearest hospital so being able to establish an IV and get some fluids running maybe give some medications to some people that much sooner," said Stoker.

Stoker says adding this resource requires more training and gives department members more skills to keep up with. "It’s actually becoming more of a commitment ...we started out as a volunteer service years ago...we've transitioned into being a paid service and now we're increasing our level of care," said Stoker.

Improvements the department is implementing makes it easier for them to work with other medical staff in the area and improve overall community health. "Our healthcare partners at the hospital are very excited for us because that also helps them with times that they're kept to in their emergency room...they have certain time factors they have to meet like pain management-- having an IV established when we get there allows them...to be able to provide that faster when we get there," said Stoker.

The department currently has 36 ems providers, seven are licensed at the advanced e-m-t level, and one is a paramedic. Chief Stoker says the department will move into this transition slowly- starting with advanced level care and hopefully moving into full medical care.

