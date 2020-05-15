Black River Falls Fire Chiefs final ride home

After a total of 40 years in emergency response services, Black River Falls Fire Chief, Steve Schreiber, had his final day on the job.

Out of those 40 years, Schreiber spent almost 34 of them working as an employee for the city of Black River Falls. In 1991, Schreiber joined the city fire department and in 2003 he was hired as the Fire Chief, where he has spent his last 17 years. Today, Chief Schreiber was given his final send off, with a plaque from the department and his final ride home.

Chief Schreiber said, "It is definitely still an adrenaline rush when those tones go off and somethings going on I am going to kind of miss a little bit, but it will also be nice to hear those sirens get fainter and fainter as they go away and knowing that I don't have a whole bunch of paper work on my desk when I come into work the next morning."

Chief Schreiber sent out a special thanks to the city of Black River Falls for the tremendous support throughout his years.

