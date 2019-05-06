Black River Falls man arrested for OWI after chase through backyards

A Black River Falls man was arrested for his second OWI after a high-speed chase through backyards in Jackson County.

It happened Sunday, just before 1 a.m.

Deputies say they were trying to pull over Jon Peterson, 30, for speeding. When they stopped Peterson, deputies say he refused to get out of his vehicle and drove away. Peterson reportedly drove through several residential lawns and got stuck in a fire pit in a backyard. That’s when deputies say he got out of the vehicle and tried to run away. A K-9 officer was able to grab him and stop him.

Peterson was taken to the Jackson County Jail and could face charges of fleeing an officer, endangering safety, 2nd OWI, resisting arrest and others.

