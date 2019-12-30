Black River Falls man charged after calling law enforcement saying he started a fire

A Black River Falls man has been charged in Jackson County after calling law enforcement saying he started a fire above a bar.

Court documents show 40-year-old Joseph Berg has been charged with arson of a building, first degree recklessly endangering safety, felony criminal damage to property and possession of THC.

The Jackson County criminal complaint says the communication center received a 9-1-1 call from a male who claimed he started a fire above Murphy’s Bar in Black River Falls. When officials arrived at the scene, an apartment, they saw smoke coming from under the door frame and the door was hot to touch.

Firefighters say they found a burning chair against the door, blocking it from the inside. The chair was reported to be the only thing in the apartment that was on fire. Officials saw Berg pacing while on the roof of the building. He told law enforcement that he had been dealing with mental health issues and denied trying to suppress the fire.

The building investigation, the owner of the building said the building damage cost totaled to $35,000 and that his insurance paid $24,655.46 for the damages. There were 17 people inside the building at the time of the fire.

Berg is scheduled to appear in court next on Feb. 17.

