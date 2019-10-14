Black River Falls man charged with 5 felonies, 1 misdemeanor after allegedly assaulting woman

A Black River Falls man has been charged in Jackson County court after allegedly assaulting a woman.

Court documents show 57-year-old Charles Stubrud has been charged with second degree sexual assault, substantial battery, strangulation and suffocation, felony intimidation of a victim, false imprisonment and disorderly conduct.

A criminal complaint says the victim met with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office where she spoke to officials about a physical and sexual assault that happened at Stubrud’s residence.

The complaint says the victim went to his residence to give him some food that she was not going to use. When she entered the house, he told her to come look at some new boots he had gotten that were in the bedroom. She told officials this is when Stubrud forced her on her back and assaulted her, strangulating her at one point to where she lost consciousness.

The criminal complaint noted that the markings of her face were consistent with strangulation.

Stubrud is scheduled to be in court Oct. 30 and is currently held on a $2,500 cash bond.

