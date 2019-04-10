Black River Memorial Hospital plans expansion

Black River Memorial Hospital in Black River Falls will be adding a primary care clinic and mental health service area to their hospital.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, hospital officials say there are needs in the community for these expanded services.

The new clinic area will include a family medicine physician, nurse practitioner, behavioral and counselors as well as outreach specialists.

The clinic will be added to the west side of the building with construction beginning in August and opening late spring of 2020.

