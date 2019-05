The warmer weather has residents of the Chippewa Valley rushing outside to enjoy the sunshine. Unfortunately, black bears are joining them.

A mother black bear was spotted in the village of Lake Hallie, along with her three baby cubs.

Experts have a few recommendations to minimize the risk of a bear encounter: make trash cans inaccessible to bears, by bringing them inside at night, or getting a bear-resistant trash can, and most of all, never feed or approach a bear.