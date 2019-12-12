Blackberries recalled after linked to hepatitis A, sold at Woodmans

Blackberries sold at Fresh Thyme or Woodmans are being recalled for their link to hepatitis A.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says blackberries purchased between Sept. 9 and Sept. 30 should be thrown away and not eaten. This outbreak includes blackberries sold in Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

Wisconsin has had five confirmed cases of hepatitis A that have been linked to this outbreak and three cases have had to be hospitalized.

You are asked to check your freezer and throw any frozen berries away. If you ate blackberries sold at any of those stories, you are advised to contact your doctor if you are not vaccinated against hepatitis A.