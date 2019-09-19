Blind singer with autism wins 'America's Got Talent'

Updated: Thu 10:36 AM, Sep 19, 2019

(CNN) - "America's Got Talent" crowned its champion for season 14.

Kodi Lee beat out nine other finalists and walked away with $1 million on the finale of 'America's Got Talent." (Source: CNN)

Kodi Lee beat out nine other finalists and walked away with $1 million. Lee, who is blind and has autism, waited for the announcement on stage with his mom, who introduced him to the world during the auditions round.

During the finale, Lee performed a duet with Leona Lewis of her and Calum Scott's "You are the Reason."

Along with the money, he will headline the "America's Got Talent Live" show in Las Vegas.

Detroit Youth Choir was the show's runner-up, and comedian Ryan Niemiller finished third.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
