Bloomer "Wears Orange for Graden"

A local 2nd grader is about to finish an extraordinary battle, all before his 8th birthday.

In 2016, Graden Hansen was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia when he was just four years old. Monday, hundreds of people in Bloomer wore a shirt that said, "I Wear Orange for Graden" to show support for his fight. His mother, Dana Hansen, said her son is a fighter.

“If you looked at a true champion, it is Graden,” she said. “He is unbelievable.”

During the summer of 2016, Dana noticed her son had swollen lymph nodes.

“We took him in to his local pediatrician who said, 'we should probably do some more blood work,’” she said. “At that point, your heart just kind of sinks because you know something is wrong.

Initially diagnosed as Lymphoma, Graden had it removed in September of 2016. After more tests, Graden was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and began chemo therapy.

“The first year of treatment was pretty much every week you were heading to Marshfield Clinic,” she said. “You were receiving multiple chemo therapies, on top that was chemo at home every day. He was swallowing pills every night, 7 days-a-week.”

The battle took a toll on four-year-old Graden.

“He almost died on us a few times,” Dana said. “With all of the chemo, it just depletes your body of everything, so he was susceptible to catching any type of virus and what happened was, his body went septic.”

But Graden kept fighting, refusing to give up.

“We go to treatment and he doesn't complain, he doesn't whine. He sits there all day long and receives his chemo,” Dana said. “Chemo made foods taste yucky so he wouldn't really eat anything except bacon and popcorn. Thank god there is bacon and popcorn.”

The City of Bloomer fought with him. Some of Dana’s co-workers even gave up their hard earned vacations, according to PMI Human Resources Manager, Shirley Gutsch.

“As Dana was going through her journey, it wasn't unusual for a number of employees to donate their time off that they earned to Dana so she was able to take that time needed with her family and son,” she said.

Now, Graden has cancer on the ropes and is close to beating it. When he does, he will get to ring the bell at Marshfield Clinic, symbolizing his victory.

“Every time we leave and walk out the door, there is a bell that's hanging there covered up,” Dana said. “Every time we leave Trayden’s Cabin at Marshfield Clinic he sees that bell and he smiles and says, 'One day I’m going to ring that bell.’ Three and a half years later and here we are.”

Tuesday, Graden goes in for what could be his final blood test and potentially the end of his fight. On Wednesday, the school will be having a pep rally for him. WEAU plans to be there for that and will have the story on our evening newscasts that night.

