Bloomer 7th grader back on the football field after battling cancer

Under the bright lights at Bloomer Middle School, number 45 Carson Zwiefelhofer is back playing football after one season of missing out.

A seventh grade football game at Bloomer Middle School.

"I love it, it's one of my favorite sports. And it felt good," said Carson.

In January 2018 Carson was diagnosed with Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis, a rare form of cancer.

After a year of chemotherapy, Carson's family members got the news in August they had been waiting for.

Carson's cancer is gone.

"Emotional, awesome, and amazing. Just to see him back out there with his friends," said Carson's Dad Bill Teeters.

"And we tied," Carson added.

"And you tied. Good job," said Teeters.

Starting at safety for the Blackhawks this football season, the seventh grader felt right at home.

"I just felt even if I had this I'd still do it. I love the sport," said Carson.

For Carson's mom and dad, seeing their son act like a normal middle schooler is nothing new.

They say through all the treatment, he handled it better than them.

"If you would have told me a year and a half from now that he'll be back on the football field, I'd say I don't know we have a lot to do, we have a lot to accomplish," says Carson's Mom Cindy Zwiefelhofer. "Well really he does. But he did it all. I would have thought that he would have needed more time to bounce right back, but he didn't."

For Bill and Carson, football has always been a shared passion.

But seeing his son back out on the field means more than any game they've ever played.

"For him to be out there after going through the cancer and the treatments and everything, to me is again a great feeling. He's my hero, period," said Teeters.

Carson says he's happy to be back on the field tackling players, like he tackled cancer.

Cindy says for the next year Carson will go to the doctor every three months to monitor his condition.

After the first year, he will go in for checkups every six months to one year.