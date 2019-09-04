Bloomer High School food pantry and closet helping its students

The start of the school year can sometimes be a busy and stressful time.

Bloomer High school is offering its students in need a way to make sure they have a stress-free year.

The food pantry and closet at the school is available for free to all of its students.

A pantry has always been a part of the school, but this year, it's expanding.

“Many of our student council members as leaders really took the initiative to have this room and program ready for students at the start of the year,” said Chad Steinmetz, principal.

Student Council members helped paint, organize, and stock the room.

Students were at school to set goals the day before classes started and many already took advantage to get anything they needed.

“Coming up here and seeing stuff gone or stuff being taken is a good feeling that people are getting what they need,” said student council member, Blake Ruff.

Student council members say this is a way for students to get easy access to anything they may need.

All food and clothing are donated by the community and local food pantries.

The pantry started out as a small closet in a teacher's classroom. After that teacher, Mr. Thompson died in 2016, student council members wanted to carry on what he started and expand. The closet and pantry are dedicated to Mr. Thompson.

“We hope that a lot of people take advantage of it and use all the great stuff we have in here,” said student council member, Maggie Sarauer.

The school says it will soon be adding a locked box in the closet where students can write down and submit requests for anything specific they may need.