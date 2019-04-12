Bloomer Ironhawks lift their way to national success

The most common winter sports take place on a court, a rink, or a wrestling mat. Sometimes, though, it’s the uncommon victories that make the best stories. That’s what happened this year in Bloomer. Their weight room produced one of the best sports stories in the State of Wisconsin.

They’re called, the Ironhawks, and they are the powerlifting team at BHS.

"Once I started lifting, I realized how much I loved it," senior lifter Mattison Worsley said.

According to the student-athletes, they didn’t join the team for recognition or stardom; they just wanted to get better.

Senior Katie Rotheauer explains, "You're there to prove to yourself that you can actually lift all these weights."

The Ironhawks were started more than a decade ago by current head coach, Glen Steffen. Their first team had just two competitors. Now, they’re up to 31.

"They're basically lifting against themselves. They're starting to believe in themselves and doing more things," coach Steffen said.

Some refer to themselves as winter sports castaways, but now, they’ve found their home.

"The confidence I have has grown tremendously," Worsley added. “I wasn't really good at other sports.”

The two small weight rooms inside Bloomer High School became the perfect outlet for the Ironhawks. They also became the perfect spot, to breed champions.

"We call it a family. Everybody's there for everybody," coach Steffen said.

If that’s the case, the big brother of the group is senior Carter Welch.

"The work I put in here, leads to the results I get when I step onto the platform," Welch said.

For Carter, there was a lot that happened on the platform this season.

Welch explained, "I broke my own state record, and then re-set it at 606."

At the state tournament, Carter broke the record for all three of his lifts; bench, squat and dead-lift. He then went to the national tournament in Louisiana, where he had the same result.

Carter described his feeling on the national stage, saying, "I know I’ll never have that feeling, being up there, again."

He dominated. Welch squatted 606.3 pounds, benched 369.3 pounds, and dead-lifted 600.8 pounds. His total was 1,576.3 pounds. That number made him Bloomer’s first National Champion.

"All the coaching, all the help, all the support I've been given, it's my way of saying thank you to everyone for supporting me through this," Welch said.

The Ironhawks don’t lift in the state’s best high school weight room, or go to school in the state’s biggest district, but their name is now known on the national stage.

