Bloomer PD & school district partner up to add School Resource Officer

The use of school resource officers is on the rise with local school districts, and you can add Bloomer to the mix.

This is the first year the Bloomer School District will have an SRO.

Police Sergeant John Beyer is going to spend 10 hours every week splitting his time between the three Bloomer schools.

The district superintendent says it's been a work-in-progress the last two years trying to get a resource officer in place to work with students.

"We've always had a strong relationship between the school district and the police department and, over the years, have found that having a school resource officer in the building would benefit both the district and the community. So, we've been working closely with the police department to find a way to get that in place, so they have enough staffing to provide us with a school resource officer and we can take advantage of the program," said Superintendent Brian Misfeldt.

The superintendent hopes the program will grow, giving officers more opportunities to connect with students.