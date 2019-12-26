Bloomer Police warn of scam involving fake Security Financial Bank phone calls

The Bloomer Police Department is warning the public of a phone scam.

The department says people are receiving phone calls that start with a recording, saying they are with Security Financial Bank and that a person’s credit and/or debit card needs to be activated properly. The caller than advises they will give time for the person to obtain their card information before proceeding.

Officials say this is a scam and to hang up the phone. Security Financial Bank is not making these phone calls.

