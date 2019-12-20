Bloomer businesses rally to help 'Light Up the Park'

In Chippewa County, the typical spot to stop and enjoy Christmas lights, is Irvine Park. However, it might be worth your time to travel a few miles north on Highway 53.

Bloomer's North Park display is brighter than ever this year, and it's truly been a community effort.

Ben Olson, Chairperson of Light Up the Park, said, "This year we were a little short on volunteers, but so many local businesses stepped up and helped us get it done."

In addition to hundreds of labor hours, businesses also helped the park add new LED lights, making it more affordable and more energy efficient. Olson is confident the park will be completed lit up with LED lights next year.

To see some of the sights, and to learn more, watch the video attached to this story!