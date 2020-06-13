Bloomer woman celebrates 100th birthday

Frances Donahue turned 100 on Saturday. Her family celebrated by driving by in a parade in front of the nursing home where she lives.

Family members held signs, honked their horns and blew kisses.

Frances is a part of a military family and her husband served in World War 2.

She says she is very thankful for the celebration even under the unusual circumstances.

"Thank you everybody that was in the parade, and helpers and nurses," Frances said. "Thank you for all."

Frances says the secret to a long life is not drinking and smoking. She said she is grateful that she has had the opportunity to live such a long life.