Blu$Gold hopes to help UWEC students' financial future

Tax day is April15, a day when Americans’ financial literacy is put to the test.

At UW-Eau Claire, one organization is working to prepare students to be ready for any financial challenge.

Blu$Gold Financial Management is entering its second year of operation. The student-led organization is dedicated to teaching students about paying for housing, saving for retirement, and reading a credit score.

Students hope that their financial literacy curriculum will eventually be a part of every student's path to graduation, at UWEC and beyond.

"The goal has always been to reach as many students and to make as big an impact as possible. So hopefully, the things we do here can spread to other universities. Right now, we're working with the UW board of regents to make that happen. That's kind of our long-term goal,” said Wyatt Haas, president.

This year, Blu$Gold is a part of freshman orientation, so incoming freshman will take a class through the organization this summer.

