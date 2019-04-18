Blue Ox Music Festival announces lineup

Blue Ox Music Festival has announced its complete 2019 artist lineup, including the Late Night Backwoods Stage performances, featuring Black River Revue, Chicken Wire Empire, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Jeff Austin Band, Armchair Boogie, and the Blue Ox Super Jam– a collaboration between artists playing the festival.

The 5th Annual Blue Ox Music Festival will take place on June 13, 14, 15, 2019 at Whispering Pines Campground in Eau Claire.

To see the full lineup, click here.

