Blue Ox Music Festival announces lineup for 2020

The sixth annual Blue Ox Music Festival will be held June 11-12, 2020 and the initial lineup has been announced.

Artists include Gov’t Mule, Sam Bush Band, The Infamous Stringdusters, Yonder Mountain String Band, Leftover Salmon, The Jerry Douglas Band, Charlie Parr, Rising Appalachia, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Charley Crockett, Henhouse Prowlers with Tony Trischka, Lillie Mae, Them Coulee Boys, Legendary Shack Shakers, Sunny War, Julian Davis & The Situation, Nora Brown, Arkansauce, Armchair Boogie, Kind Country, One Way Traffic, Short Round String Band, Feed The Dog, Intuitive Compass, Barbaro, The High 48s and more.

Tickets for three day general admission are currently on sale but prices will increase on Friday, Dec. 27.