Blue Ox Music Festival goes virtual with free live stream

The Blue Ox Music Festival will go virtual this summer, with a free live stream from the Whispering Pines Campground.

The festival will be virtually streaming festival performances in real time which can be viewed on the Blue Ox Music Festival YouTube and Facebook pages on June 12 and 13 from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Artists such as Pert Near Sandstone, Them Coulee Boys, Lillie Mae and Sam Bush will all be performing. More performances and a full scheduled will be announced in coming weeks.