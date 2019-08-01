Blueberry season has arrived in Western Wisconsin

Well if you love blueberries, we have good news for you! Whether you like blueberry pie, blueberry pancakes or just eating some plain old blueberries, the perfect time to pick them is right now.

Local orchards in Western Wisconsin are ready to open up their land for community members to pick some berries, including Blueberry Ridge Orchard in Eleva. They have 25 acres of land that offers 7 different kinds of blueberries.

The first pick of the season has already taken place and this time of year is the perfect time to head out and pick some blueberries. Thursday morning on Hello Wisconsin we talk to owners, Andrea & Mark Nyseth about the challenges and triumphs during the 2019 blueberry season.

For a full list of pick your own gardens in the Chippewa Valley click here.