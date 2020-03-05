Blugold Beginnings & Roosevelt Elem. team up for STEAM night

High-tech fun was had Thursday night at Roosevelt Elementary School in Eau Claire.

The school teamed up with UW-Eau Claire Blugold Beginnings to host a science, technology, engineering, art and math - or "STEAM" night.

University students teamed up with Roosevelt Elementary students in a number of activities.

Plenty of fun with robotics, drones and even Sphero ball mazes.

It's all part of the drive to get kids excited for a college education.

"We definitely want them to know that education is important. It's is really fun, and this is a really great opportunity to get them excited about education - particularly the sciences - and we're really excited to be partners with Roosevelt Elementary with this program," said UWEC Associate Student Services Coordinator Rochelle Hoffman.

There are around 75 mentors in the Blugold Beginnings program working with six different schools in the area.