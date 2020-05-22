Blugold Beginnings offers virtual summer camps in June & July

A local university's summer camps are going virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

UW-Eau Claire's Blugold Beginnings plans to offer a series of summer camps for youth in the Chippewa Valley.

The camps will be offered virtually for students in 3rd through 5th grades, middle school students, and high school students.

All materials for lessons will be delivered to students a week before the camp starts.

The virtual summer camps include STEAM Camp, Robotics, and Coding Camp.

They'll take place during June and July.

The Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls School Districts will provide full scholarships for students in their districts to participate.

