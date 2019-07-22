Blugold bond: 42 years and growing

Keeping in touch with old college friends or roommates is not always easy. But a group of nearly 20 guys from UW-Eau Claire are making it a priority every July for the last 42 years.

After they graduated in 1977 they all moved away to different states, but every July they set aside the same week to get together. Each year they get together to golf at places all over the country, but this year they decided to bring it back to where it all started here in Eau Claire.

So many memories are back to life as this group of guys takes a trip back in time. “We got put in Bridgeman Hall by accident, just random and we all got put on the same floor,” said Bob Cobb, the organizer of the group. Little did they know, more than 40 years later they would still be friends and back on campus. But campus in 2019 looks a little different than it did back in the 70s. "Is that new,” Cobb asked while walking around campus.

They took a trip back up to the third floor of Bridgman Hall, where back in the 70s the group of floor mates created an unbreakable bond. "These guys are brothers, we were in classes together, we played a lot of sports together and we have this bond that nobody has,” Bob Cobb said.

But after they all finished their classes, they didn't want to lose touch after graduation so twin brothers Bob and Mark Cobb organized a golf outing. “You talk to most people and they say the college buddies, you see them maybe two years and they disappear and Mark and I didn't want that to happen,” Bob Cobb added.

And for the past 42 years, they continued that tradition. "We haven't missed a year,” Bob said. Nearly 20 of them travel for the annual outing that is hosted all over the state and country. “Sometimes it's tough, sometimes you got to move schedules around and it isn't always easy but once you get here, you know why you are here,” said Tim Valentyn.

But the 2019 gathering was extra special, since for the first time, they came back to Eau Claire. “This city, this campus and this university was a big reason why we are all together so it’s great to be back,” Bob said.

The gold outing is bringing together a group of goofy guys that all view each other as their brothers. “They are honest, sincere, if it didn't mean anything to them, they wouldn't be here,” said Mark Cobb.

So they continue to make their time together a priority, each and every year. "It keeps your memories alive, as time goes on you get old and forget stuff, you forget the good stuff and the tough times and getting together doing this revives that,” Valentyn said.

