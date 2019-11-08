Blugold figure skater to compete in U.S. Figure Skating Sectionals

UW-Eau Claire senior Timothy Zupanc will compete in U.S. Figure Skating Sectionals in Texas this November.

Zupanc qualified for the competition after ranking in the top four at Regionals in St. Paul.

“I was really excited,” Zupanc says. “My coach and I have worked so hard for preparing me to compete so it was really exciting for both of us.”

Since qualifying, Zupanc has ramped up his training because he says skating takes a lot of stamina and athleticism to get the jumps and spins just right.

He practices for up to two hours every day to get ready for the competition. The athlete is also a full time college student at UW-Eau Claire and says juggling both school and skating takes a lot of discipline.

“Skating is the most important thing in my life,” Zupanc says. “I love it so much. I just love being able to express music and present to an audience and really connect with people.”

He is a member of the figure skating club at the university and does synchronized skating as well.

Zupanc credits lots of hard work and training along with pushing from his coach for getting him to sectionals.

“My coach, Taylor tried to push me to compete in higher level training and push what I can do on the ice so I can keep going and make it to bigger competitions,” Zupanc says.

If Zupanc does well in Texas, he could move on to Nationals.

