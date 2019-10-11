Blugold football players read to elementary students

Members of the Blugold football team were at Manz Elementary School on Friday morning to hang out with fourth and fifth graders.

About 12 players were divided into different classrooms to read to the students before breaking out into the gymnasium for exercise and games.

“The community gives so much to us so we want to give back to them,” says Sam Romanski, a senior football player.

The kids also got a chance to discuss the books and ask their burning questions to the football players.

“It’s pretty cool. The kids kind of look at you like celebrities so it’s a really fun way to give back to Eau Claire,” says Cam Swanson, a senior player.

It was part of Homecoming Week activities for the team which will face UW-River Falls on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Carson Park.

