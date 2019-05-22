Blugold tennis teammates connect over unlikely discovery

Two UW-Eau Claire students and tennis teammates made a special connection that was bigger than the game after an unlikely discovery.

Blugolds Jackson Lindquist and Danny Schoen quickly became good friends after they found out they were living through a similar journey.

Blugolds Jackson Lindquist and Danny Schoen quickly became good friends after they found out they were living through a similar journey.

They are both apart of UW-Eau Claire's tennis program but really connected after they realized they were born with the same heart defect, tetralogy of Fallot with absent pulmonary valve, a rare heart condition that requires ongoing monitoring.

The two said they “clicked” at tennis tryouts.

Schoen has been playing since he was 4 years old and Lindquist since his early middle school years.

This year they were roommates at UWEC.

"It was pretty clear to me that I wanted to be roommates with Danny because of how much I liked him right away,” said Lindquist.

Lindquist said before meeting Schoen, his coach told him someone else also had the same condition.

“Shortly into the season we found out we had the exact same thing which is pretty interesting,” said Lindquist.

Schoen received two surgeries since being born and Lindquist has received 4.

The two say it's great to be able to relate to one another.

“Sometimes I'll just ask him, hey do you sometimes feel this weird pulse or something, and he'll be like yeah it's really annoying,” said Schoen.

Through it all, tennis remains a piece of their friendship they will always cherish.

“I've just met a lot of unique people that I think I'll have lifelong friendships with,” said Lindquist.

Lindquist is expected to undergo another open heart surgery this summer. Schoen will be graduating on Saturday. Both say they’re sure their friendship will be life-long.