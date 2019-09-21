Boater found dead near lake Tainter

On Friday around 11:30p.m. the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and Menomonie Fire Department responded to an address in the Town of Tainter for a report of a missing person near the Lake Tainter Channel.

When Deputies arrived on scene, they found the boat, last operated by the missing individual, partially tied up to the dock, lights still on and the motor running.

While searching for the driver, Deputies located the male driver deceased in the water near the boat.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

The incident is still under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Natural Resources.