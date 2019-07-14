Boating accident in Vernon County

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said s a boating accident occurred Sunday afternoon around 2:30 PM on Runge Hollow Lake in Vernon County.

Christopher D. Barnes, age 31, of Viroqua, WI and Micayla M. Cecil, age 26, of Westby, WI were operating a small, pedal-powered boat on Runge Hollow Lake. The boat took on water and capsized in shallow water.

The occupants were able to communicate with a cell phone until rescued by members of the Viroqua Fire Department. Micayla Cecil sustained possible injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Christopher Barnes was not injured. Neither occupant was wearing personal flotation devices.

