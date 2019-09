Congratulations, Bob Gallaher!

Bob Gallaher celebrates 25 years at WEAU

Bob is celebrating 25 years at WEAU on September 12, 2019.

Bob started at WEAU as a sports reporter and weekend sports anchor before moving in to the role of news anchor.

The station wants to congratulate Bob and thank him for his 25 years of dedication to covering sports and news in western Wisconsin for WEAU 13 News.