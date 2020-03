March 2 is Dr. Seuss's birthday and schools around the country celebrated "Read Across America Day".

WEAU’s Bob Gallaher read to his daughter's kindergarten class at Immaculate Conception Elementary School.

Bob read his favorite Dr. Seuss book, "Robert the Rose Horse" to the kids. The kindergartners got into the spirit of the day wearing their Dr. Seuss hats.

Theodor Seuss Geisel was an American author, best known for authoring over 60 children's books.