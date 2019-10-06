Body-cam footage shows aftermath of deadly Florida bar fight

Newly released body-cam video shows the aftermath of a deadly bar fight in Florida.

Barbara Srinivasan said she got into an argument about movies with her husband, Srikanth, on June 5. She suggested they stop at the Miller's Ale Aouse for a drink.

The disagreement followed into the bar area where people started to take notice.

“So, he was coming up real close, getting in her ear telling her stuff, yelling at her,” one witness told deputies. “I don’t want to say it but it’s definitely, you know, like, being aggressive with her. They were arguing about something."

Twenty-eight-year-old Benjamin Hernandez Jr. told police he had to step in.

"I came in, I said, ‘Yo, what's the problem, man? Why you talking to this woman like this. Why you being so aggressive?’" Hernandez told investigators at the scene.

Hernandez claimed the interaction reminded him of his mother being abused, stirring up emotions.

“I said, ‘Listen, I’ve been through this with my mom. I don’t tolerate that,” Hernandez explained. “He said ‘(expletive)’ and I hit him. I didn’t attack him. I hit him.”

The blow knocked Srikanth to the ground. He hit his head on the floor and suffered brain injuries.

The next day, Srinivasan was still understandably devastated.

“And he said something’s not right. So, he started going to look around his head, and I saw blood coming from the back of his head and I screamed for someone to call 911,” Srinivasan said.

After interviewing witnesses, Orange County deputies arrested Hernandez.

"Who has the right to go and knock someone out if their husband goes and says something a little sharp," Srinivasan asked.

Hernandez’s charge was changed from aggravated battery to manslaughter.

Srinivasan believes he should face more serious charges for killing her husband.

