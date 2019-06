The name of the person found at Willow River State Park on Tuesday has been released.

According to the St. Croix Sheriff’s Office, there has been a positive identification on the deceased male that was found at a campsite.

The male has been identified as Nathan Greiner, 40-year-old, from Meeker County, Minnesota.

Officials say that foul play has been ruled out and that cause of death is pending toxicology results.