The body that was found in an Onalaska storage unit back in August has been identified.

Sheriff’s Office County of La Crosse says the body has been identified as 61-year-old Steven Tabbed who lived in the La Crosse and Onalaska area.

La Crosse County Medical Examiner, Tim Candahl assures there is no concern for public safety at this time.

Tabbed’s body was found by storage unit employees on August 29.