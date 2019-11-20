Body found in Onalaska storage unit in August identified

The body found inside a storage unit in Onalaska on August 29th has been identified.

Results from a DNA profile confirmed the body was 61-year-old Steven Tabbert, according to the La Crosse County Sheriff's office.

Tabbert lived in the La Crosse and Onalaska area.

The body was found by storage unit employees during a business inspection back in August.

The La Crosse County Medical Examiner Tim Candahl says the department is working towards a cause of death.

"Based on the autopsy report we got back when we had the autopsy done, there was no indication of foul play," Candahl said. "It appears to be natural."

Candahl says he does not suspect suicide or a drug overdose.

The medical examiner also does not believe there is any concern for public safety at this time.