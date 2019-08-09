Body of deported Iraqi national returning to Michigan

DETROIT (AP) — The body of a 41-year-old Iraqi-born man who died in Baghdad after being deported from the U.S. in June will be returned to Michigan for burial.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Andy Levin of Michigan announced Friday that he and the family of Jimmy Al-Daoud had secured the return of his body. Levin says Al-Daoud died of a "diabetic crisis."

Al-Daoud lived in the Detroit area. He was deported in June for committing multiple crimes. He was among hundreds of Iraqi nationals who were arrested to enforce deportation orders.

Rita Bolis, Al-Daoud's sister, says the family is "comforted that he will be laid to rest next to our mom."

Levin says the Chaldean Community Foundation will cover the costs of repatriating Al-Daoud's body. The transfer is expected to be completed this month.

