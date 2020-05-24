Police recover body of missing La Crosse man

La Crosse Police have recovered the body of 62-year-old James Zaragoza who has been missing since February.

According to police, Zaragoza's body was located Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. Law enforcement was responding to a report of a possible body in the Mississippi River at the end of Hanifl Road.

Zaragoza had been missing since February 22 when he was last seen near the Catholic Charities Warming Center in La Crosse.

Police are still investigating and waiting for autopsy results before releasing a cause of death.

Police do not believe there has been foul play.