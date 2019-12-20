Boeing capsule goes off course, won't dock at space station

Updated: Fri 10:12 AM, Dec 20, 2019

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Boeing's new Starliner capsule went off course after launch and won't dock with the International Space Station.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft launches from Space Launch Complex 41, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. Boeing's new Starliner capsule rocketed toward the International Space Station on its first test flight Friday, a crucial dress rehearsal for next year's inaugural launch with astronauts.(Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)

Friday's liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, marked the start of a crucial dress rehearsal for next year's inaugural launch with astronauts.

Everything went flawlessly as the Atlas V rocket lifted off with the Starliner. But a half-hour into the flight, Boeing reported that the capsule didn't get into the right orbit and burned too much fuel to reach the space station.

NASA says the capsule will land in New Mexico, as early as Sunday.

