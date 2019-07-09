Bolton Refuge breaking ground on new expansion

Bolton Refuge house kicked off its long-awaited expansion today.

Eau Claire Bolton Refuge breaks ground on expansion

A ground breaking ceremony for their new wing was held at Bolton's South Farwell Street shelter.

The expansion will have four, one-bedroom and two, two-bedroom apartments.

Bolton's executive director says the average length of a person's stay is about two months, and this expansion will help give more people impacted by domestic abuse a safe and secure shelter.

Construction will begin in full at the end of month, and it’s expected to be open by February of 2020.

Stein says they are still looking to raise $100,000 to finish the $900,000 project.

https://www.boltonrefuge.org/pavetheway

