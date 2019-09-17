Bomb threat at University of St. Thomas triggers evacuation of 4 buildings

Four buildings on the University of St. Thomas (UST) campus in St. Paul are being evacuated following a bomb threat Tuesday morning.

A UST spokesperson confirms the threat, which came in around 7:45 a.m. The decision was made to evacuate staff and students from the Facilities Design Center, John Roach Center, Anderson Student Center and O'Shaughnessy Science Center.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. the university tweeted that all four buildings had been searched and given the all clear. Classes that were canceled during morning sessions are now set to resume at 1:30 p.m. Counselors are being made available for those who feel traumatized or uneasy following Tuesday's threat.

Tuesday's bomb threat is the latest in a string of threats that have disrupted operations on the UST campus in recent months. The John Roach Center was previously evacuated August 20 after a bomb threat targeting that building, and in April of this year McNeely Hall and two nearby buildings (including a child care center) were evacuated after someone phoned in a bomb threat.

No word yet from St. Paul Police if they believe all these bomb threats are connected, or attributed to the same person.