Bomb threat closes Onalaska businesses for three hours

MEDIA RELEASE:

On Tuesday, May 28, 2019, IC Systems located at 301 Sand Lake Road in the City of Onalaska received a phone call threatening a bomb in the building.

Onalaska Police and Fire units were dispatched to the scene and began evacuation of the Center 90 complex.

Onalaska Units were assisted with bomb detection K-9 units from the La Crosse Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

All businesses in the complex were searched as a precaution and no suspicious/ explosive devices were located.

Businesses were closed and employees were displaced for approximately three hours as all of the businesses were searched.

Units were cleared from the scene at 6:16 pm. This incident remains under investigation.